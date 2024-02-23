Judges vilification on social media highly unfortunate: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan has said that an or­ganized campaign against judges and judiciary was unfortunate, which is the violation of freedom of ex­pression under Article 6 of the Constitution, and can damage the institution.

The SC PRO department Thursday issued clarifica­tion in response to “misre­porting” on social, electron­ic, and print media about a case whose judgment was issued on February 6, 2024.

The clarification said that due to misreporting of the Supreme Court verdict in the electronic, print and the social media, doubts were created and an impression is given that the Supreme Court has deviated from (mentioned in FIR) are not applied on the accused. Rather Section 5 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932 is applicable and under that maximum pun­ishment for dissemination/publishing of prohibited books six months’ impris­onment can be awarded. The apex court noted that since the applicant/ac­cused has already spent more than one year in jail, therefore, in light of the Is­lamic teachings, constitu­tional and legal provisions ordered to release the ac­cused on bail. “It is unfor­tunate that in such cases, emotions get inflamed and Islamic laws are forgot­ten,” the declaration stat­ed. It added, “It is in this context that verses from the holy Quran have been mentioned in the judg­ment.” The declaration fur­ther said that as per the Constitution, every citizen shall have the right to fol­low, practice and express any religion. According to the Constitution, every reli­gious group and every sect will have the right to estab­lish religious institutions and manage them, it said further. In a similar case, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court has already given a detailed decision and the current decision does not deviate from it.

It further said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa tries to reason in his decisions from the holy Quran and Ahadith that an implementation of all laws is adopted in a way that is in accordance with Islamic conjunctions, as is required under sections 2, 31 and 227 of the Constitution and Section 4 of the Implemen­tation of Sharia Law, 1991.