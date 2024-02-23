Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan to take oath as LHC CJ on March 8

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan will take oath as the Lahore High Court Chief Justice on March 8.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, the senior-most judge of the Lahore High Court, will be the 52nd chief justice.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan authored several historic decisions. He is considered as one of the courageous judges in the judiciary of Pakistan.

It is said that a new era of the judiciary will begin on March 8 in Punjab when Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan will take oath as chief justice.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan's appointment as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court was approved in the Judicial Commission meeting headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Who is Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan?

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan was born on March 15, 1963, in Pindi Gheb, Attock. He graduated from Gordon College, Rawalpindi, followed by an LLB degree from University Law College, Punjab University, Lahore in 1989. Later, he started practicing law.

He became an advocate of the High Court in 1993 and the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2004, practicing as an advocate for 21 years and suing a large number of cases.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan was elected as the High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Secretary General in 2004 and High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi President in 2009. He became an Additional Judge in the Lahore High Court on 12th May 2011 and was confirmed on 11th May 2013.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan will retire as Chief Justice on March 15, 2025, thus he will hold the post of Chief Justice for 12 months and 6 days.

Challenges facing Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan

Lawyers in Lahore have been on strike for the last one and a half months as they are facing difficulties due to shifting of the courts.

These are the challenges that Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan as the Chief Justice will face. Lawyers hope that he will reform his policies.