President Dr Arif Alvi says the Kartarpur corridor is a symbol of peace.

Speaking to media during his visit to Kartarpur, the president said Pakistan welcomed the Sikh pilgrims from all over the world.

“Sikhism has always taught peace and unity, bringing people together,” President Alvi said, adding that Pakistan’s initiatives for the convenience of Sikh pilgrims were commendable.

During his visit, the president was briefed on the Sikh history and measures to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.