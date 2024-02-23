Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

HAVELIAN - Rajoi police on Thursday while resolving the blind mur­der case of a 10 years old Aqsa arrested two sus­pects. This was disclosed by the Deputy Superinten­dent Police (DSP) Have­lain Saeed Yadoon while talking to media. He said that following the direc­tives of District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Abbottabad a specialized team was formed headed by the Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) Rajoia police station Ka­shif Khan and SHO Have­lian Cant. Sheeraz Khan to probe the blind murder of Aqsa who was killed in village Ghura Bazgran. The DSP disclosed that the investigation team collected mobile data and other evidence by using modern technology and fi­nally reached the accused and arrested Mueeba and Farast who had allegedly slaughtered the girl on personal enmity.