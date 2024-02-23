KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with Sindh IGP

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday agreed to a pro­posal to form a committee consisting of City Council members to deal with the increasing street crimes in Kara­chi, which would meet the Sindh po­lice chief and discuss the crime situa­tion in the city. The meeting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation – KMC’s Council was chaired by the Mayor Karachi in the council hall of the KMC head office here.

On this occasion, a proposal was also made by the members of the House to form a committee consisting of City Council members to deal with the increasing street crimes in Kara­chi, to which Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab termed it as timely and said that a committee consisting of members of the House will be formed today which will meet with IG Sindh. He said every political party will be represented in the committee to inform the law en­forcement agencies about the crime situation in Karachi and to urge im­mediate steps in this regard. He said that the proceedings of today’s meet­ing of the city were held in a good manner and hoped this would con­tinue in future sessions of the council so that the members of this council could provide relief to the citizens of Karachi from various problems.

The Mayor Karachi said that ac­cording to the tradition of the city council, the meeting of the council is postponed after the death of a mem­ber, so today’s meeting is also post­poned, the next meeting will be held on March 8, 2024.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also participated in the meeting. During the meeting, prayers were offered for Shaheed UC Chairman Sabir Ali Magsi of Pakistan Peoples Party from Malir District UC 9 Bakhtawar Goth who was report­edly killed in the incident in Gulistan-e-Johar and Parveen Murad Baloch member of City Council.