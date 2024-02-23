KMU directors set aside differences for medical advancement

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to foster unity in medical education, Prof Dr Brekhna Jamil, Director of KMU Medical Education and President of KMU Employee Welfare Association, along with Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean of KMC, have resolved past differences for the betterment of medical education in the province.
The reconciliation process was facilitated and welcomed by Prof. Zia Ul Haq, VC KMU, who emphasised the transformative potential of collaboration between these esteemed professionals. Recognized for their expertise in their respective domains, Prof. Dr. Brekhna and Prof. Dr. Mahmud have demonstrated a shared commitment to upholding the highest standards of medical excellence.
Their decision to set aside any past grievances underscores their dedication to jointly contributing towards advancing the well-being of humanity for both present and future generations. Prof Zia-ul-Haq highlighted the duty of medical professionals to prioritize public welfare, emphasizing that by reconciling differences, they can redirect their energies towards enhancing the capabilities of KMU and positively impacting the healthcare landscape.
This reconciliation signifies not only personal growth and understanding but also establishes a platform for a collaborative and constructive approach that will undoubtedly benefit the entire medical community.