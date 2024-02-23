Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KMU directors set aside differences for medical advancement

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  In a significant move to foster unity in medical educa­tion, Prof Dr Brekhna Jamil, Director of KMU Medical Education and President of KMU Employee Welfare Association, along with Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean of KMC, have resolved past differences for the betterment of medical education in the province.

The reconciliation process was facilitated and wel­comed by Prof. Zia Ul Haq, VC KMU, who emphasised the transformative potential of collaboration be­tween these esteemed professionals. Recognized for their expertise in their respective domains, Prof. Dr. Brekhna and Prof. Dr. Mahmud have demonstrated a shared commitment to upholding the highest stan­dards of medical excellence.

Their decision to set aside any past grievances un­derscores their dedication to jointly contributing to­wards advancing the well-being of humanity for both present and future generations. Prof Zia-ul-Haq high­lighted the duty of medical professionals to prioritize public welfare, emphasizing that by reconciling dif­ferences, they can redirect their energies towards enhancing the capabilities of KMU and positively im­pacting the healthcare landscape.

18 students held in Punjab University clash

This reconciliation signifies not only person­al growth and understanding but also establishes a platform for a collaborative and constructive ap­proach that will undoubtedly benefit the entire med­ical community.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024