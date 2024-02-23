KMU directors set aside differences for medical advancement

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to foster unity in medical educa­tion, Prof Dr Brekhna Jamil, Director of KMU Medical Education and President of KMU Employee Welfare Association, along with Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean of KMC, have resolved past differences for the betterment of medical education in the province.

The reconciliation process was facilitated and wel­comed by Prof. Zia Ul Haq, VC KMU, who emphasised the transformative potential of collaboration be­tween these esteemed professionals. Recognized for their expertise in their respective domains, Prof. Dr. Brekhna and Prof. Dr. Mahmud have demonstrated a shared commitment to upholding the highest stan­dards of medical excellence.

Their decision to set aside any past grievances un­derscores their dedication to jointly contributing to­wards advancing the well-being of humanity for both present and future generations. Prof Zia-ul-Haq high­lighted the duty of medical professionals to prioritize public welfare, emphasizing that by reconciling dif­ferences, they can redirect their energies towards enhancing the capabilities of KMU and positively im­pacting the healthcare landscape.

This reconciliation signifies not only person­al growth and understanding but also establishes a platform for a collaborative and constructive ap­proach that will undoubtedly benefit the entire med­ical community.