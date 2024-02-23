KP caretaker cabinet bids farewell, reflects on achievements

PESHAWAR - A farewell meeting of the caretaker pro­vincial cabinet took place at Civil Sec­retariat, Peshawar, on Thursday, with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hus­sain Shah presiding over the gathering. Alongside provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and ad­ministrative secretaries of the provin­cial departments attended the meet­ing. On this occasion, the participants offered Fatiha for the late Muhammad Azam Khan, the former caretaker chief minister, paying rich tribute to his ser­vices for the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hus­sain Shah, addressing the participants, extended heartfelt felicitations for the peaceful conduct of general elections in the province. He paid tribute to the civil administration, the Pak Army, and all other stakeholders for providing a peaceful environment. “We are grate­ful to Allah the Almighty for complet­ing such an important constitutional re­sponsibility,” he stated.

Reflecting on the performance of his caretaker government, Arshad Hussain Shah highlighted the challenges faced upon taking office—law and order and economic crisis. Through excellent team­work, the government overcame these challenges. The chief minister empha­sized that despite the difficult fiscal con­dition, the financial requirements of the police department were fulfilled on a pri­ority basis for maintaining law and order.

Arshad Hussain Shah thanked indi­viduals offering voluntary services and highlighted initiatives for the well-be­ing of the youth, including sending about five lac youth abroad for em­ployment. The caretaker government also added 3000 new seats to existing medical colleges and increased Nurs­ing Seats. Noteworthy achievements, such as launching Quantum Computing, and measures for good governance un­der the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program were highlighted.

The chief minister congratulated the upcoming provincial government in ad­vance, expressing his best wishes for its tenure.