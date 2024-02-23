KP caretaker cabinet bids farewell, reflects on achievements

PESHAWAR - A farewell meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet took place at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar, on Thursday, with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presiding over the gathering. Alongside provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and administrative secretaries of the provincial departments attended the meeting. On this occasion, the participants offered Fatiha for the late Muhammad Azam Khan, the former caretaker chief minister, paying rich tribute to his services for the province.
Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah, addressing the participants, extended heartfelt felicitations for the peaceful conduct of general elections in the province. He paid tribute to the civil administration, the Pak Army, and all other stakeholders for providing a peaceful environment. “We are grateful to Allah the Almighty for completing such an important constitutional responsibility,” he stated.
Reflecting on the performance of his caretaker government, Arshad Hussain Shah highlighted the challenges faced upon taking office—law and order and economic crisis. Through excellent teamwork, the government overcame these challenges. The chief minister emphasized that despite the difficult fiscal condition, the financial requirements of the police department were fulfilled on a priority basis for maintaining law and order.
Arshad Hussain Shah thanked individuals offering voluntary services and highlighted initiatives for the well-being of the youth, including sending about five lac youth abroad for employment. The caretaker government also added 3000 new seats to existing medical colleges and increased Nursing Seats. Noteworthy achievements, such as launching Quantum Computing, and measures for good governance under the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program were highlighted.
The chief minister congratulated the upcoming provincial government in advance, expressing his best wishes for its tenure.