KP caretaker cabinet holds farewell meeting

PESHAWAR - A farewell meeting of the care­taker provincial cabinet was held here at the Civil Secre­tariat, Peshawar on Thursday with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair. Besides provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IGP and administrative secre­taries of the provincial depart­ments attended the meeting.

The participants of the meet­ing, on the occasion, offered Fateha for the former caretaker chief minister of the province Late Muhammad Azam Khan, paying rich tribute to his ser­vices for the province. Address­ing the participants, the chief minister extended his heartfelt felicitations to all of them for the peaceful conduct of general elections in the province and paid tribute to the civil admin­istration, the Pak Army and all other stakeholders for providing a peaceful environment for that purpose. “We all are grateful to the Almighty for completing such an important constitutional responsibility,” he stated.

Touching upon the perfor­mance of his caretaker govern­ment in the province, Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah said when he took over the government, the province was faced with two crucial challenges; Law and or­der and economic crisis. How­ever, thanks to excellent team­work, we have overcome those challenges to a great extent, the chief minister remarked and said that when they took charge, there were no funds even to pay salaries to the employees; the provincial government took every possible step to steer the province out of that situation.

“We strongly raised our voice to get the arrears of the province due to the federal government, and succeeded in getting an ad­ditional amount of Rs 64 billion in a short span of time,” he said and added that even now, round about a hundred billion rupees still in the provincial treasury.

Speaking about the priori­ties of his caretaker set-up, the chief minister said that despite the difficult scale condition, the financial requirements of the police department have been fulfilled on a priority basis to maintain law and order in the province. Similarly, he said that special attention was given to addressing the public issues in the newly merged districts of the province. Cooperation of cabinet members, police, bureaucracy, media and the general public in all these efforts was highly appli­cable, he remarked.

He maintained that the Khush­hal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pro­gram has been prepared and launched in a short period, aiming at public welfare and sustainable development of the province, which would prove to be a road map also for the up­coming provincial government.

The chief minister also thanked Jamil Swati, Dr. Akhtar Hussain and Brigadier (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi for offering voluntary services for the care­taker provincial government, adding that their role especially in materializing Khushhal Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa program was commendable.

Touching upon the initiatives taken for the well-being of the youth of the province, the chief minister said that about five lac youth would be sent abroad for employment during the next year, under the Human Re­source Export Strategy of the provincial government, adding that several agreements have also been signed with local and foreign institutions for this pur­pose. Apart from this, result-ori­ented steps have been taken to enhance the skilled manpower of the province, he added and said that it has been decided in principle to add 3000 new seats to the existing strength of medi­cal colleges in addition to tak­ing steps for increasing Nursing Seats in the province.

He went on to say that launch­ing Quantum Computing in the province was also an important achievement of the caretaker government.