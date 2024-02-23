KP education dept announces examination schedule

PESHAWAR - The Department of Education in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa province has officially re­leased the examination schedule for students ranging from fifth to eighth grade. An official from the education department confirmed this develop­ment on Thursday.

All school principals have received instructions to strictly adhere to the provided schedule, ensuring uniformi­ty across the province. The examina­tions are slated to commence simulta­neously on March 4 and will conclude on March 26, according to the dis­closed information.