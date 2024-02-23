KP education dept announces examination schedule

PESHAWAR - The Department of Education in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has officially released the examination schedule for students ranging from fifth to eighth grade. An official from the education department confirmed this development on Thursday.
All school principals have received instructions to strictly adhere to the provided schedule, ensuring uniformity across the province. The examinations are slated to commence simultaneously on March 4 and will conclude on March 26, according to the disclosed information.