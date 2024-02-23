KP Health Commission grants full licences to 10 KP hospitals

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission organized a full license award ceremony on Thursday at PGMI, Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar. Full licenses for health care service provision were granted to 10 category-1 hospitals in Peshawar, Swabi, Abbottabad, and Malakand.
The licenses were awarded based on successful assessments according to the Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Category 1 hospitals, as notified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission. Among the recipients, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, the first-ever multi-specialty tertiary care hospital in the public sector, received a full license.
Other hospitals that secured licenses include Al-Falah Hospital Abbottabad, Bahadur Khan Rozi Khan Hospital Batkhela, Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Peshawar, Irfan General Hospital Peshawar, Jinnah Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Shahab Orthopedic and General Hospital Peshawar, Abaseen General Hospital Peshawar, Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar, and Dar-Ul-Sehat Medical Complex Batkhela.
Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission, awarded licenses to the successful hospitals. He congratulated the hospital owners, managers, and medical staff for achieving compulsory licenses under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act, 2015.
Addressing participants, including representatives of the hospitals and staff members of the KP Health Care Commission, Dr Nadeem emphasized the commission’s commitment to enhancing the quality of health care services in the province. He stressed the importance of compliance with minimum service delivery standards and urged medical professionals to support the commission in eradicating quackery through communication and public awareness.