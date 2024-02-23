KP Health Commission grants full licences to 10 KP hospitals

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission orga­nized a full license award cer­emony on Thursday at PGMI, Hayatabad Medical Complex Pe­shawar. Full licenses for health care service provision were granted to 10 category-1 hospi­tals in Peshawar, Swabi, Abbot­tabad, and Malakand.

The licenses were award­ed based on successful assess­ments according to the Mini­mum Service Delivery Standards for Category 1 hospitals, as noti­fied by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission. Among the recipients, Bacha Khan Med­ical Complex Swabi, the first-ev­er multi-specialty tertiary care hospital in the public sector, re­ceived a full license.

Other hospitals that secured licenses include Al-Falah Hos­pital Abbottabad, Bahadur Khan Rozi Khan Hospital Batkhe­la, Peshawar Institute of Medi­cal Sciences (PIMS) Peshawar, Irfan General Hospital Pesha­war, Jinnah Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Shahab Orthopedic and General Hospital Peshawar, Abaseen General Hospital Pe­shawar, Kuwait Teaching Hospi­tal Peshawar, and Dar-Ul-Sehat Medical Complex Batkhela.

Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Health Care Com­mission, awarded licenses to the successful hospitals. He congratu­lated the hospital owners, manag­ers, and medical staff for achiev­ing compulsory licenses under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act, 2015.

Addressing participants, in­cluding representatives of the hospitals and staff members of the KP Health Care Commission, Dr Nadeem emphasized the commission’s commitment to enhancing the quality of health care services in the province. He stressed the importance of com­pliance with minimum service delivery standards and urged medical professionals to sup­port the commission in eradicat­ing quackery through communi­cation and public awareness.