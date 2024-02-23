Friday, February 23, 2024
KP PSC announces ability test schedule

February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  It has been made public that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KP PSC) has scheduled Ability Tests for various government positions. The posts include Speech Therapist (BPS-17) in the Health Department, Quantitative Analyst (BPS-16) in the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, and Industrial De­velopment Officer (BPS-16) in Industries, Commerce Technical Education Department, among others.

Candidates are instructed to download their Roll Number Slips from the KP PSC’s website www.kppsc.gov.pk. Those who do not receive intimation through the website, SMS, or E-Mail regarding their test are advised to confirm their status before the test date. This can be done by visiting the PSC Office in person or contacting the office through telephone numbers 091-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No. 105/180) on any working day.

To avoid inconvenience, candidates are further ad­vised to confirm their Roll Numbers and the location of the test centre one day before the test date. The Control­ler Examinations at KPPSC, Peshawar, has officially no­tified this information. The Ability Tests are scheduled to take place from March 12, 2024, to April 4, 2024.

