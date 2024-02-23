KPTMA denies Rs1.4b tax fraud allegation

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tex­tile Mills’ Association (KPTMA) has dismissed allegations of tax fraud amounting to Rs. 1.4 billion. The as­sociation clarified that the accused textile unit is not affiliated with them, condemning its actions and urging authorities to take strict ac­tion against those involved in tax evasion.

A recent revelation exposes a pa­per-based textile unit in the Federal­ly Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) involved in tax fraud, evading bil­lions in taxes. KPTMA emphasizes its members’ legacy of integrity and ac­countability, operating within regu­lated industrial zones and strictly ad­hering to legal frameworks.

The association underscores its commitment to ethical business practices, with member mills located in prominent areas like Gadoon, Swa­bi, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. These mills, with a history predating the parti­tion era, prioritize timely payment of bills and taxes to support govern­mental operations.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability, and compliance with tax regulations, KPTMA calls for responsible busi­ness practices in the textile industry. The association assures the public of its ongoing efforts to promote ethical standards in the sector.