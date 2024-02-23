KPTMA denies Rs1.4b tax fraud allegation

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills’ Association (KPTMA) has dismissed allegations of tax fraud amounting to Rs. 1.4 billion. The association clarified that the accused textile unit is not affiliated with them, condemning its actions and urging authorities to take strict action against those involved in tax evasion.
A recent revelation exposes a paper-based textile unit in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) involved in tax fraud, evading billions in taxes. KPTMA emphasizes its members’ legacy of integrity and accountability, operating within regulated industrial zones and strictly adhering to legal frameworks.
The association underscores its commitment to ethical business practices, with member mills located in prominent areas like Gadoon, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. These mills, with a history predating the partition era, prioritize timely payment of bills and taxes to support governmental operations.
Highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability, and compliance with tax regulations, KPTMA calls for responsible business practices in the textile industry. The association assures the public of its ongoing efforts to promote ethical standards in the sector.