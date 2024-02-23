Friday, February 23, 2024
KUJ hosts reception in honour of caretaker minister for information

February 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) organized a re­ception in honour of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protec­tion, and President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah at the Karachi Scouts Club here on Thursday. The event was attended by Muhammad Ahmed Shah, President of Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists GM Jamali, KUJ President Ijaz Ahmed, General Secretary Aajaz Jamali, and various other journalistic organizations. Muhammad Ahmed Shah, expressed his gratitude to the KUJ for orga­nizing the event in his honor and stated, “My rela­tionship with the journalistic fraternity spans my entire life. After taking the oath, my first visit was to the Karachi Press Club.” He expressed hope that the elected government of the Pakistan Peoples Party will address journalists’ issues promptly.” He also prayed for senior journalist Ajmal Khattak, who passed away recently. Saeed Sarbazi, Presi­dent of the Karachi Press Club, remarked that since the arrival of the incumbent government, Muham­mad Ahmed Shah has done a lot for the welfare and prosperity of journalists. President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists GM Jamali said, “Even when not in government, Muhammad Ahmed Shah maintained strong ties with journalists.

