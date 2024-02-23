Leading players to feature in 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Championship

LAHORE - Leading golfers from across Pakistan will be seen in action in the 6th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, tees off today (Friday) at the Ka­rachi Golf Club. The three-day event, to be played from February 23-25, will carry at stake World Ama­teur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. Karachi’s Dania Syed will be defending her title in the main category of the championship be­ing hosted by SGA. “We are excited to host the SGA La­dies Amateur Golf Champi­onship 2024 at the Kara­chi Golf Club,” commented Fawzia Naqvi, the tourna­ment director. “Dozens of enthusiastic Lady Golfers are participating from SGA member Clubs and from other clubs in Pakistan! We look forward to an ex­citing three days of ladies golf competition in several categories,” she added. The championship will feature in five different categories. The winner of category A (handicap 0-12) will be crowned overall SGA ladies amateur champion. Cat­egory B and C will feature golfers having handicaps of 13-24 and 25-36 respec­tively while category D will feature under-14 girls. “We have made all arrange­ments for the successful hosting of the champion­ship,” said Fawzia. She re­vealed that the trophies have been especially de­signed by Sarah Latafat.