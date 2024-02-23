Leading players to feature in 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Championship

LAHORE - Leading golfers from across Pakistan will be seen in action in the 6th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, tees off today (Friday) at the Karachi Golf Club. The three-day event, to be played from February 23-25, will carry at stake World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. Karachi’s Dania Syed will be defending her title in the main category of the championship being hosted by SGA. “We are excited to host the SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2024 at the Karachi Golf Club,” commented Fawzia Naqvi, the tournament director. “Dozens of enthusiastic Lady Golfers are participating from SGA member Clubs and from other clubs in Pakistan! We look forward to an exciting three days of ladies golf competition in several categories,” she added. The championship will feature in five different categories. The winner of category A (handicap 0-12) will be crowned overall SGA ladies amateur champion. Category B and C will feature golfers having handicaps of 13-24 and 25-36 respectively while category D will feature under-14 girls. “We have made all arrangements for the successful hosting of the championship,” said Fawzia. She revealed that the trophies have been especially designed by Sarah Latafat.