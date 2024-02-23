Lesco detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 415 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 163rd day of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 134 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 163rd consecutive day of the anti- power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 02 industrial and 402 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 294,267 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.316 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 200,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Township; Rs 200,000 detection bills each to two power pilferers in Shafiqabad area, and Rs 160,000 fine in the form of detection bills to a customer stealing electricity in area of Batapur. During the 163 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 56,224 power connections and 51,918 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,612 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 75,467,479 detection units worth Rs 2,898,000,704 to all the power pilferers.