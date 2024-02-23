Letter to IMF must have gone today: Imran Khan

Imran Khan, speaking informally to the media at Adiala Jail, mentioned that the PTI letter to the IMF has likely been sent. He expressed concerns about the repercussions of taking an IMF loan in the current circumstances, suggesting that it may lead to increased poverty in the country. Khan also stated that without political stability, attracting foreign investments to Pakistan would be challenging.

He criticized the alleged deterioration of institutions like NAB and FIA for the selection process, claiming it was done to undermine him. Imran Khan asserted that political opponents had damaged his standing. Regarding a coalition, he stated that PTI is open to discussions with parties other than PML-N, PPP, and MQM.

In relation to the £190 Million NCA, Al-Qadir trust case, proceedings were held at Central Prison, Adiala, Rawalpindi. Imran Khan, along with Bushra Bibi and six co-accused, faced charges. The newly appointed Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the hearing. Imran Khan's legal team successfully filed applications for his dentist appointment, a meeting with his wife, and issuance of challan copies. Barrister Salman Safdar emphasized Imran Khan's 7-month incarceration and requested dental treatment, which was approved by the judge. The proceedings are adjourned until February 27th, when charges will be framed in the Al-Qadir trust case.





