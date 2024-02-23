LHC bars business of birds without licenses in Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered issuances of licenses for buying and selling of birds in Panjab.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC heard the potion.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor said the Tollinton Market was set up for poultry business. The judge has referred the matter to the Wildlife Department.

The judge ordered that licenses should be issued all across the province.

Meanwhile, the court said that after the cleaning of the canal, the air has become dusty and the concerned department was doing nothing.

Later, the Lahore High Court adjourned further hearing on the petition related to the remedial smog till next Friday.