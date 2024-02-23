Friday, February 23, 2024
LHC orders one period per week for raising awareness about environmental issues

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a directive mandating schools and colleges across the city to dedicate one period per week to raising awareness about environmental issues and plant life. The directive aims to tackle issues surrounding smog remediation, following petitions filed for urgent action. The court’s written order also calls for heightened security measures during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, ensuring minimal inconvenience to citizens with temporary traffic closures. Furthermore, it requests an implementation report from relevant departments on smog and pollution control efforts. Amid global efforts to reduce fuel consumption through alternative energy sources, the court underscores the need for environmentally- friendly practices, urging the use of sustainable measures such as ecofriendly generators and lighting systems during cricket matches. With the Lahore Waste Management Company under scrutiny for its water usage, particularly in road maintenance, the court emphasizes the importance of water conservation and pollution mitigation measures. As stakeholders work towards sustainable solutions, the court’s proactive stance signals a commitment to environmental stewardship and public health.

Thousands in Gaza suffering 'cruelty of hunger and malnutrition': UN

Our Staff Reporter

