Liverpool draw Sparta Praha in Europa League last 16

Web Desk
6:05 PM | February 23, 2024
Premier League leaders Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Praha in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Bundesliga frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen will play Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

Europa Conference League holders West Ham United will face German side Freiburg and last season's runners-up Roma play Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spain's Villarreal, the 2020-21 champions, will face French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille.

Italy's AC Milan have drawn Slavia Prague, Benfica will play Rangers and Portuguese side Sporting face Serie A's Atalanta in the other ties.

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Olympique de Marseille v Villareal

AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham United

Sporting v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.

