Liverpool fight back to beat Luton 4-1, go four points clear

LIVERPOOL - Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo scored two minutes apart in the second half to open the floodgates as an injury-bitten Liverpool opened some space at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 comeback victory over Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday. Juergen Klopp’s team have 60 points after 26 games, four points above Manchester City and five clear of Arsenal, although both chasing teams have a game in hand. Luton Town remained in 18th. “Exceptional game,” Klopp said. “I liked lots of the first half, but I saw that the boys and crowd didn’t like it as much. “I told the boys it was a top game and we have to be calmer in decisive moments, then there were fireworks and wonderful goals -- fantastic night and it is just really good.” Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene shocked the Anfield faithful with a goal in the 12th minute and Liverpool, who were missing several key players including Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, trailed at halftime of a home league game for the first time this season. “We made them angry, didn’t we?” said Luton manager Rob Edwards. “The second half we just saw Anfield, full-throttle. We saw Liverpool. They suffocated us and their fans were amazing.” Liverpool’s patched up side came out after the break in top gear. Van Dijk scored in the 56th minute, shaking off a defender to head in a corner from Alexis Mac Allister and Gakpo headed in what Klopp called “a grenade” from Mac Allister’s pinpoint cross two minutes later.