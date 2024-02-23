Friday, February 23, 2024
Liverpool fight back to beat Luton 4-1, go four points clear

Agencies
February 23, 2024
LIVERPOOL   -   Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo scored two minutes apart in the second half to open the floodgates as an injury-bitten Liverpool opened some space at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 comeback victo­ry over Luton Town at An­field on Wednesday. Juer­gen Klopp’s team have 60 points after 26 games, four points above Manchester City and five clear of Arse­nal, although both chasing teams have a game in hand. Luton Town remained in 18th. “Exceptional game,” Klopp said. “I liked lots of the first half, but I saw that the boys and crowd didn’t like it as much. “I told the boys it was a top game and we have to be calmer in decisive moments, then there were fireworks and wonderful goals -- fantas­tic night and it is just really good.” Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene shocked the An­field faithful with a goal in the 12th minute and Liv­erpool, who were missing several key players includ­ing Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, trailed at halftime of a home league game for the first time this season. “We made them angry, didn’t we?” said Lu­ton manager Rob Edwards. “The second half we just saw Anfield, full-throttle. We saw Liverpool. They suffocated us and their fans were amazing.” Liv­erpool’s patched up side came out after the break in top gear. Van Dijk scored in the 56th minute, shaking off a defender to head in a corner from Alexis Mac Al­lister and Gakpo headed in what Klopp called “a gre­nade” from Mac Allister’s pinpoint cross two min­utes later.

