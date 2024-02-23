Livestock farmers call for addressing problems

PESHAWAR - Livestock Farmers Welfare Association, in a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, urged the government to promptly address their concerns. The farmers alleged that the ill-planning of concerned authorities has had a detrimental impact on the interests of those involved in the livestock sector, creating insecurity among stakeholders.
According to the farmers, all tenders and projects related to the livestock sector have been halted. The discontinuation of funds has exacerbated the problems for farmers in merged areas. Additionally, they highlighted the unavailability of vaccines for mouth and food diseases, along with essential breeding medicines, putting the future of farmers at risk. Expressing their dissatisfaction, livestock farmers demanded an inquiry into the situation and issued a warning to pursue legal action if the tendering and projects related to the livestock sector were not promptly resumed