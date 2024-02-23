Friday, February 23, 2024
Livestock farmers call for addressing problems

APP
February 23, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Livestock Farmers Welfare Association, in a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, urged the government to promptly address their concerns. The farmers alleged that the ill-planning of concerned authorities has had a detrimental impact on the interests of those involved in the livestock sec­tor, creating insecurity among stakeholders.

According to the farmers, all tenders and projects related to the livestock sector have been halted. The discontinuation of funds has exacerbated the prob­lems for farmers in merged areas. Additionally, they highlighted the unavailability of vaccines for mouth and food diseases, along with essential breeding med­icines, putting the future of farmers at risk. Express­ing their dissatisfaction, livestock farmers demanded an inquiry into the situation and issued a warning to pursue legal action if the tendering and projects relat­ed to the livestock sector were not promptly resumed

