Livestock farmers call for addressing problems

PESHAWAR - Livestock Farmers Welfare Association, in a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, urged the government to promptly address their concerns. The farmers alleged that the ill-planning of concerned authorities has had a detrimental impact on the interests of those involved in the livestock sec­tor, creating insecurity among stakeholders.

According to the farmers, all tenders and projects related to the livestock sector have been halted. The discontinuation of funds has exacerbated the prob­lems for farmers in merged areas. Additionally, they highlighted the unavailability of vaccines for mouth and food diseases, along with essential breeding med­icines, putting the future of farmers at risk. Express­ing their dissatisfaction, livestock farmers demanded an inquiry into the situation and issued a warning to pursue legal action if the tendering and projects relat­ed to the livestock sector were not promptly resumed