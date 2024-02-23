Pakistan has a high prevalence of lung cancer, one of the most serious respiratory disorders. Providing an accurate figure for lung cancer mortality rate is challenging due to the absence of a valid cancer registry in the country. It’s crucial to acknowledge that lung cancer remains a major health concern and the leading cause of cancer death, with an estimated 18% increase in deaths in 2020, according to the International Agency for Cancer’s Global Cancer 2020 estimate.
The tumour, which replaces lung tissue due to uncontrolled cell division, also blocks air passageways in lung cancer, leading to a blockage of the respiratory passage and a reduction in air supply to the lungs. Smoking and exposure to polluted air are the primary causes of lung cancer, with smoke containing over 4000 chemicals. It is estimated that smoking causes 90% of lung cancer cases.
Addressing and controlling the burden of lung cancer requires government intervention through various policies, such as promoting physical health. Legislation is essential to tackle the global and local burden of cancer. Government agencies like the CDC offer basic information about lung cancer.
SHAYHAQ CHAKAR,
Keelkoori.