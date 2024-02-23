Man killed over family dispute

SARGODHA - A man was gunned down by his relatives on a family dispute in Kot Momin Police limits on Thursday. Police said that Muhammad Waris, 45, had family issue with his relatives, Aslam and Naeem.Today, the accused shot him dead and fled away.

500 KITES RECOVERED, FOUR ARRESTED

Police, after launching a massive crackdown, arrest­ed four kite sellers here on Thursday. Police raided at different areas and arrested Hameed, Shabir, Numan and Shakoor besides recovering 500 kites, 12 string rolls and other items.

SEVEN POWER PILFER­ERS BOOKED

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pil­ferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thurs­day. According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused, including Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Saf­dar. Police registered cases against the accused.

DPO HOLDS OPEN COURT

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammed Faisal Kamran held an open court [khuli kutchehry] at Saddar Sargodha police station. The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it. The DPO issued orders to officers con­cerned to redress complaints of plaintiffs on merit. Depart­mental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their du­ties. He said the aim of open courts was to reduce the dis­tance between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers to get solved their problems.