Man kills wife after exchange of harsh words in Lahore

A man gunned down his wife after a brief altercation over a domestic issue in Factory area on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Naila was the mother of two children.

On the day of the incident, she had a quarrel with her husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law over a minor issue.

Her husband took out a pistol and opened fire on her. She got multiple bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

Having being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation after arresting the suspected killer.

The alleged killer was identified as Qurban. Police registered a case against him.