Maryam Nawaz ‘vacates’ NA-119 seat

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior organizer and nominated candidate for the position of Chief Minister in Punjab Maryam Nawaz vacated NA-119 Lahore seat.

According to sources within the party, Maryam Nawaz, who is all set to become the first woman chief minister in Punjab, has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and resigned from NA-119.

Sources said that the PML-N leader will keep PP-159 to become the chief minister of Punjab province. She bagged Lahore’s PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes by defeating PTI-backed independent candidate Sharafat Ali Khan, who managed to get 21,491 votes.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced that the party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would be their candidate for the chief minister Punjab slot.

It is pertinent to mention here that the newly elected MPAs will take oath in the inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly today (Friday).