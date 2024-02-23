Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Model vaccination centre set up at IPH

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   In a bid to ensure a healthy future for children, a Model EPI Vaccination Centre has been inaugurated at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) with the support of UNICEF.

Dean of the Institute Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir Thursday emphasised the importance of completing the immunisation course for newborns. The centre, supported by UNICEF and WHO, offers free vaccinations against 12 common diseases, including polio, pneumonia, diphtheria, measles, and hepatitis B for children from birth to 15 months of age. Dr. Rabia Islam, head of the Mother and Child Health Department, highlighted the extension of prenatal and postnatal medical care for pregnant women, along with free medication for patients. Dr. Tahir expressed concern over the persistence of polio in the country, leading to travel restrictions imposed by the World Health Organisation. The Model EPI Centre also provides polio vaccination certificates for travel purposes. The initiative aims to raise awareness among the public about the importance of immunisation for safeguarding children from lifelong disabilities and deadly diseases. Dr. Tahir thanked Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and senior officials for their support in providing medications. The establishment of the centre marks a significant step towards ensuring comprehensive healthcare services for the community, promoting a healthier future for generations to come.

Thousands in Gaza suffering 'cruelty of hunger and malnutrition': UN

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024