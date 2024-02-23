Friday, February 23, 2024
MQM-P continues lobbying for share in new govts

MQM-P continues lobbying for share in new govts
MATEEN HAIDER
February 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The MQM-Pakistan delegation continued its lobby­ing to retain Sindh governorship when new govern­ments in the centre and Sindh are going to assume responsibilities. The MQM delegation led by Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori called on caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar at PM House on Thursday. 

The MQM leaders Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, political situation in the post-election scenario came under discussion. The formation of possible coalition governments in the center and Sindh was also discussed. The MQM delegation also apprised the prime minister about the vision of their party for socio economic development of Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular

MATEEN HAIDER

