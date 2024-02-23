MQM-P delegation to meet Shehbaz Sharif today to discuss government formation

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are set to hold discussions on government formation today (Friday).

According to sources, a meeting is expected between an MQM-P delegation and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. The MQM-P delegation will include Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal. The discussion will revolve around matters related to government formation.

The nominated candidate for the Prime Minister position, Shehbaz Sharif, has emphasized the need for unity and harmony, stating that the country cannot tolerate chaos and unrest.

He advised everyone to play their responsible role in addressing the country's numerous crises and breaking free from the shackles of poverty.

Shehbaz Sharif affirmed his commitment to working tirelessly day and night to provide relief to the public and contribute to the country's development.

He pledged to work with honesty, dedication, and integrity to serve the nation and the country under the guidance of the party Supremo Nawaz Sharif.