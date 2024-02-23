Nael enters ITF Pakistan World Jr C’ship Leg-2 semis

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi has advanced to the semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Champi­onship Leg-2, hosted at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islam­abad. Nael’s victory over Korea’s Dong Hyeon Euom, with scores of 6-4, 6-2 in the boys’ singles quar­terfinals, showcased his prowess and set the stage for an exciting semifinal clash. The champion­ship, a melting pot of young ten­nis talents, saw other significant victories in the quarterfinals. In the boys’ singles, Jacob Kailiang Shen of Hong Kong triumphed over Jiwan Park of Korea in a tightly contested match, while Shijie Chen of China and Kai­gaoge Kang of China also secured their spots in the semifinals with victories over their respective op­ponents. The girls’ singles quar­terfinals were equally thrilling. Ekaterina Pestereva of Russia, Paramee Tadkaew of Thailand, Stefaniya Neporent of Belarus, and Kira Kalinouskaya of Be­larus emerged victorious, mov­ing forward to the next round of the competition. However, in the doubles semifinals, Ahmed Nael, partnering with Bilal Asim, faced a setback against the Korean duo of Dong Hyeon Euom and Jiwan Park. The girls’ doubles semifi­nals witnessed dominating per­formances by pairs Gyuree Nam/ Chaewon Whang and Stefaniya Neporent/Ekaterina Pestereva, who defeated their opponents to advance to the finals.