Nael enters ITF Pakistan World Jr C’ship Leg-2 semis

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi has advanced to the semifinals of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2, hosted at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Nael’s victory over Korea’s Dong Hyeon Euom, with scores of 6-4, 6-2 in the boys’ singles quarterfinals, showcased his prowess and set the stage for an exciting semifinal clash. The championship, a melting pot of young tennis talents, saw other significant victories in the quarterfinals. In the boys’ singles, Jacob Kailiang Shen of Hong Kong triumphed over Jiwan Park of Korea in a tightly contested match, while Shijie Chen of China and Kaigaoge Kang of China also secured their spots in the semifinals with victories over their respective opponents. The girls’ singles quarterfinals were equally thrilling. Ekaterina Pestereva of Russia, Paramee Tadkaew of Thailand, Stefaniya Neporent of Belarus, and Kira Kalinouskaya of Belarus emerged victorious, moving forward to the next round of the competition. However, in the doubles semifinals, Ahmed Nael, partnering with Bilal Asim, faced a setback against the Korean duo of Dong Hyeon Euom and Jiwan Park. The girls’ doubles semifinals witnessed dominating performances by pairs Gyuree Nam/ Chaewon Whang and Stefaniya Neporent/Ekaterina Pestereva, who defeated their opponents to advance to the finals.