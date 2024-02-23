Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Outgoing Speaker Sibtain Khan on Friday administered oath to 313 newly elected MPAs of the Punjab Assembly in the inaugural session.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday summoned an inaugural session of the Punjab Assembly following the general elections held on February 8.

The PA session, presided over by Sibtain, began after a delay of more than two hours on Friday.

Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sibatin Khan administered the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of a new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house was also released. According to the schedule, the election for the speaker and the deputy speaker will be held tomorrow through a secret ballot.

Strict security measures are put in place to avoid any untoward incident. More than 500 policemen have been deployed around the Punjab Assembly building. Furthermore, APCs, water canon vehicles, and Anti-Riots Dolphin Force are also deployed.