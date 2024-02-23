ORIC organises lecture session on “Diverse Society Counter-subversion Drive” UoG

QUETTA - In a thought-provoking lecture session on the topic of “Diverse Society Counter-Subversion Drive” organized by the ORIC department was held here on Thursday at University of Gwadar (UoG). Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, was the chief guest speaker. The lecture session was attended by pro VC UoG Prof. Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Regis­trar UoG Dolat Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Science, Director QEC, Dr Kambar Farooq, Director ORIC Muhammad Irshad Buledi, Director Sports, Saghir Naseem, Director Fi­nancial Aids Shayhak Ali, Chairperson Com­puter Science department Madam Haim Gul, In charge Public Relations Naseer Muham­mad, and students. Prof Dr Sabir highlighted the challenges posed by subversion in the context of a diverse society. Prof Dr Sabir emphasized the importance of understand­ing the various dimensions of the diversity of Pakistan, including cultural, religious, and socio-economic aspects, as crucial com­ponents in formulating effective counter-subversion strategies. During the lecture session, the scholar underscored the need for proactive measures, and calling for col­laboration among academia, policymakers, and community leaders. Dr Sabir stressed the role of education in fostering tolerance and inclusivity, asserting that a well-in­formed society is better equipped to resist divisive influences. Throughout the lecture, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir shed light on historical and contemporary examples to il­lustrate the impact of subversion on diverse societies and underscored the importance of unity in facing such challenges. Earlier, UoG pro VC Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, also spoke on the occasion. Director ORIC Irshad Ahmed Buledi performed the duties of the stage secretary. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the speakers, faculty members and administrative staff who participated in the lecture session. Meanwhile, Secre­tary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Thursday directed the Healthcare Commis­sion and Balochistan Clinical Laboratory Regulatory Authority to take stern against the unregistered and illegal laboratories working across the province. Declaring the registration of laboratories with Balochistan Clinical Laboratory Regulatory Authority as mandatory, the secretary said laboratories and diagnostic centres must follow the pro­cedure laid down by the BCLRA for sanita­tion and waste management.