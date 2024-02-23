Friday, February 23, 2024
Over 10 million children to be immunised in Sindh

February 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Caretaker Health Minister of Sindh Dr Saad Khalid Niaz on Thursday said a week-long anti-po­lio campaign will be started in February across the province during which around 10.6 million chil­dren under 5 years of age will be immunized by ad­ministering polio drops. According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the Caretaker Health Min­ister said children aged 6 months to 5 years would be provided Vitamin A dose to boost their immu­nity. Dr Saad Niaz said 70,000 teams were formed to achieve the 100 percent target of polio immuni­zation across the province. He said the campaign will be continued till March 3, 2024. To ensure foolproof security of polio teams, 3700 cops would be deployed, the Health Minister said adding that polio is incurable and the only way to stop it from spreading is to ensure vaccination of the children.

