Pakistan exports to South China increase by 16pc in 2023

BEIJING - Pakistan’s exports to South China have witnessed a sig­nificant surge of 16 percent during the year 2023. This re­markable achievement comes as a result of the strengthened trade ties between the two countries and Pakistan’s ongo­ing efforts to diversify its ex­port market, said Muhammad Irfan, Trade and Investment Counsellor Pakistan’s Consul­ate in Guangzhou, China.

According to the latest data released by the General Admin­istration of Customs of China (GACC), the total value of ex­ports from Pakistan to South China reached a record high of $973.21 million from January-December of 2023, compared to $836.645 million in the pre­vious year. This upward trajec­tory is a testament to the resil­ience and competitiveness of Pakistan’s export sector.

Guangdong province im­ported $379.011 million worth of goods from Pakistan in 2023, while Fujian province imported $367.30 million. On the other hand, imports in the previous year were 248.532 million, up by 48 percent, fol­lowed by the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region’s 86.790 million and $80.164 million, up by 8 percent, in 2022. In 2023, Hainan province im­ported goods worth $85.883 million, with a 56 percent increase, and in 2022, its im­ports were $24.371 million, increased by 123 percent to $54.227 million, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

He further said that the surge in exports to South Chi­na can be attributed to various factors, including the preferen­tial trade agreement between Pakistan and China, known as the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

This agreement has elimi­nated or significantly reduced tariffs on a wide range of goods, making Pakistani prod­ucts more affordable and com­petitive in the Chinese market.

Due to the significant partic­ipation of Chinese participants in two major events held in Pakistan, the Food and Agri­culture Exhibition and TEXPO 2023, Pakistan’s exports to South China surged by 69 per­cent in the second half of 2023. The key sectors contributing to Pakistan’s export growth in South China include textiles, leather products, seafood, and agricultural commodities. Sesame seed, rice textiles, and garments, in particular, have witnessed a significant surge in demand, as Pakistani textile manufacturers have managed to produce high-quality prod­ucts at competitive prices Ir­fan mentioned.

He further said that the Pakistani government has also played a vital role in promoting exports to South China by pro­viding various incentives and support to exporters. These include subsidised loans, ex­port financing schemes, and trade exhibitions to showcase Pakistani products in the Chi­nese market. Furthermore, the geographical proximity of South China to Pakistan has facilitated the smooth flow of goods, reducing transporta­tion costs and time.

This advantage has allowed Pakistani exporters to deliver their products more efficiently and gain a competitive edge over other countries. It is to be noted that the total exports of Pakistan to China from 2021-2023 increased by 1.4 percent on year-on-year basics.

Irfan added that the increase in exports to South China is beneficial for Pakistan’s econ­omy and helps in bridging the trade imbalance between the two countries. Historically, Pakistan has been heavily re­liant on imports from China, and the export surge has helped to reduce this depen­dency and create a more bal­anced trade relationship.