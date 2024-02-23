Pakistan firm against false social media propaganda: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has emphatically stated that Pakistan will not allow dissemination of base­less, false and concoct­ed propaganda on social media platforms.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Representa­tive to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in Islamabad yesterday, he pointed out that social media platforms such as Face­book, Twitter, and Ins­tagram have been used for propaganda and character assassination of government officials.

He said these plat­forms will have to control this trend, oth­erwise, the state of Pak­istan will take the strict­est possible measures.

Alluding to Article 19 of the Constitution, he said freedom of expres­sion is not absolute, but is subservient to the constitution. Disre­spectful language can­not be used against the judiciary, armed forces and the fraternal coun­tries.

He said some ele­ments are using the social media platforms to instigate violence which, he said, is con­trary to the law and constitution.

The Minister said the government will take firm action against such illegal activities. He said the social media platforms cannot absolve themselves of their responsibilities. As regards the judgments of the courts, Murtaza Solangi said the option of review petitions remains available if anybody has complaints or grievances. He said there are instances in the past where the courts changed their decisions. He, however, said nobody will be allowed to take law into hand and disturb the law and order situation. Murtaza Solangi also assured the foreigners living in the country that they are safe and their security will be ensured by the government. Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam is our faith and that every Muslim is its defender. He said doing politics on this issue is the biggest crime. The Special Representative said religious freedom of the Muslims and Non-Muslims is enshrined in the constitution.