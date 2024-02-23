Friday, February 23, 2024
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.09b

Agencies
February 23, 2024
Business, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $13,097.8 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $8,012.8 million in the week ended on Feb­ruary 16, 2024. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $44 mil­lion to $8,012.8 million due to debt repayments during the week under review. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,085 million. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 9, 2024, were $ 13,149.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $8,056.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,092.6 million.

Agencies

