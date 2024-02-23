Past in Perspective Tweets

The Great Zimbabwe Ruins, located in south­eastern Africa, stand as a testament to the in­genuity and architectural prowess of an an­cient civilisation. Spread across nearly 1,800 acres, these ruins comprise intricately constructed stone structures, including walls, towers, and enclosures. Believed to have been built between the 11th and 15th centuries, The Great Zimbabwe was a thriv­ing hub of trade, culture, and governance. Its signif­icance lies not only in its architectural marvel but also in its role as a symbol of African heritage and resilience. Today, it remains a UNESCO World Heri­tage Site, attracting visitors from around the globe to marvel at its mysteries and grandeur.