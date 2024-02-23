PBC seeks appointment of lawyers, judges in tribunals, courts

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday urged the authorities to prioritize the fresh appointment of lawyers and sitting judges in various tribunals and courts to ensure a more equitable distribution of opportunities within the legal fraternity.

PBC Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar, and Chair­man of its Executive Committee Farooq Hamid Naek Thursday in a statement, stated that the Council, as the foremost representative body of legal fraternity in the nation, is compelled to ad­dress a concerning issue that has surfaced with­in the judicial landscape. They said that it has come to our attention that crucial tenure-based assignments, such as positions in courts and tri­bunals like the Federal Shariat Court, Anti-Terror­ism Courts, Service Tribunals, Environmental Pro­tection Tribunals, Appellate Tribunals and various other courts and tribunals, are consistently being repeatedly allocated to retired judges of the High Courts and District & Sessions Judges. This prac­tice warrants immediate attention and resolution.

“While the Pakistan Bar Council acknowledges the invaluable experience and wisdom that retired judges bring to the legal system, we deem it accept­able to appoint retired judges to such important posts once in exceptional cases. However, we are deeply concerned by the repeated extensions and re-assignments granted to the same retired judg­es. This practice poses a significant challenge to the morale of practicing lawyers and sitting judges,” they added. They further said that it is an undeni­able fact that retired judges already enjoy the bene­fits of pension and privileges rightfully accorded to them. Therefore, the PBC questions the necessity of burdening them with re-assignments, which could instead be entrusted to deserving lawyers and sit­ting judges’ eager to contribute their skills and ex­pertise to the administration of justice. The PBC also said that furthermore, if they are so burdened for assignment, they should not be given additional benefits except pension and privileges already ac­corded to them or the said pension and privileges be stopped during their period of assignment. This is because receiving double benefits imposes an un­justifiable burden on the national exchequer.