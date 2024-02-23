Friday, February 23, 2024
PHC orders removal of former NA speaker’s name from ECL

February 23, 2024
PESHAWAR  -   A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), consisting of Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Jus­tice Sahibzada Asadullah, issued an order on Thurs­day to remove the name of former Speaker Nation­al Assembly, Asad Qaiser, from the Exit Control List (ECL). The court acted upon the plea presented by Moazzam Butt Advocate, who highlighted that Asad Qaiser, intending to perform Umrah, faced hindrance when his name was added to the ECL on June 23. Re­sponding to Justice Sahibzada Asadullah’s inquiry, the petitioner’s lawyer confirmed the date and em­phasized the illegality of placing Asad Qaiser on the ECL. The court promptly declared the action as un­lawful, directing the immediate removal of Asad Qa­iser’s name from the list.

This decision marks a significant development in Asad Qaiser’s case, providing him relief and ensur­ing the removal of obstacles preventing him from ful­filling his religious obligation of Umrah. The Pesha­war High Court’s verdict reinforces the principle of lawful procedures and protects individuals’ rights against arbitrary decisions affecting their travel and activities.

