PHC orders removal of former NA speaker’s name from ECL

PESHAWAR - A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), consisting of Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, issued an order on Thursday to remove the name of former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, from the Exit Control List (ECL). The court acted upon the plea presented by Moazzam Butt Advocate, who highlighted that Asad Qaiser, intending to perform Umrah, faced hindrance when his name was added to the ECL on June 23. Responding to Justice Sahibzada Asadullah’s inquiry, the petitioner’s lawyer confirmed the date and emphasized the illegality of placing Asad Qaiser on the ECL. The court promptly declared the action as unlawful, directing the immediate removal of Asad Qaiser’s name from the list.
This decision marks a significant development in Asad Qaiser’s case, providing him relief and ensuring the removal of obstacles preventing him from fulfilling his religious obligation of Umrah. The Peshawar High Court’s verdict reinforces the principle of lawful procedures and protects individuals’ rights against arbitrary decisions affecting their travel and activities.