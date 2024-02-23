Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins

PESHAWAR - The Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to plant approximately 5.24 million Bair plants over the next two years in southern districts, includ­ing Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan, and Koh e Suleman areas, as part of the National Honey Program. Around 3,000 novice beekeepers will re­ceive training through NAVTTC, while 15,000 exist­ing beekeepers will be granted soft loans from var­ious banks. The program focuses on enhancing Beesflora and developing honey forests through 40 established nurseries, each hosting 25,000 plants for the production of one million honey plants.

Selected sites in the Karak and Kohat districts will witness the plantation of Beesflora plants across 100 acres of land. A novel honey variant, “Margalla,” in­troduced by the Pakistan Council of Agriculture and Research (PCAR), is specifically beneficial for asthma and allergy patients. Additionally, “Bair and Kalon­gi” honey has made its debut in Pakistani markets. The KP government envisions establishing the Ac­creditation Bees Product Standardization Laborato­ry-cum-Processing Unit at Tarnab, Peshawar.