Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PMSA strengthening collaboration with Royal Oman Police Coast Guard

APP
February 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Under the terms of a memo­randum of understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG), a delegation from Pakistan, headed by Rear Admiral Imti­az Ali SI(M) T.Bt & BAR, Direc­tor General (DG) of PMSA has visited the ROPCG Command HQs in Muscat, Oman for the 2nd high-level meeting.

This meeting followed an in­vitation from the Commander of ROPCG, as a continuation of the 1st annual high-level meeting held between the heads of both organizations in September 2022 at PMSA HQs in Karachi, Pakistan, accord­ing to a news release issued here on Thursday.

The discussions during the visit revolved around the provisions of the MoU regarding maritime coopera­tion and the exchange of cru­cial information.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024