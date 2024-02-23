PMSA strengthening collaboration with Royal Oman Police Coast Guard

KARACHI - Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG), a delegation from Pakistan, headed by Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali SI(M) T.Bt & BAR, Director General (DG) of PMSA has visited the ROPCG Command HQs in Muscat, Oman for the 2nd high-level meeting.
This meeting followed an invitation from the Commander of ROPCG, as a continuation of the 1st annual high-level meeting held between the heads of both organizations in September 2022 at PMSA HQs in Karachi, Pakistan, according to a news release issued here on Thursday.
The discussions during the visit revolved around the provisions of the MoU regarding maritime cooperation and the exchange of crucial information.