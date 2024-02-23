Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police books grandson of PTI leader Raja Basharat in monetary fraud case

Our Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   The officials of Po­lice Station (PS) Civil Lines have booked grandson of PTI candidate for NA-55 and former provincial law min­ister Muhammad Basharat Raja for offence under sec­tion 489F of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began inves­tigation, informed sources on Thursday. 

The accused has been identified as Raja Shahnawaz Iqbal, the son of Shahid Iqbal Raja (who is real nephew of Muhammad Basharat Raja) against whom FIR was reg­istered on complaint of Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, they said. Police have launched a man­hunt for arrest of the accused involved in monetary fraud with an relator, they said. 

According to sources, the complainant Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, a resident of Rawal­pindi, told officials of PS Civ­il Lines that he is a busi­nessman and had paid Raja Shahnawaz Iqbal Rs 10.13 million in presence of two witnesses Mubin Akhter and Ghayur Abbas to pur­chase a plot in Dhamial Vil­lage. He told police that Raja Shahnawaz had pledged to buy a plot for him but later on refused to give him own­ership documents or transfer of land in his name. 

Police devise plan to net kite flying ban violators; 1500 personnel deployed

“The accused Raja Shahnawaz met me in his house and where he had is­sued a bank cheque worth Rs 5 million signed by him in fa­vour of him,” he said. Howev­er, the bank cheque was sub­sequently dishonoured. 

Later, the complainant told police that he tried to contact the accused but he never attend the calls. Raja Shahnawaz committed a fraud and deprived me of my hard-earned money, the ap­plicant said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708651599.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024