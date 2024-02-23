Police books grandson of PTI leader Raja Basharat in monetary fraud case

RAWALPINDI - The officials of Police Station (PS) Civil Lines have booked grandson of PTI candidate for NA-55 and former provincial law minister Muhammad Basharat Raja for offence under section 489F of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investigation, informed sources on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Raja Shahnawaz Iqbal, the son of Shahid Iqbal Raja (who is real nephew of Muhammad Basharat Raja) against whom FIR was registered on complaint of Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, they said. Police have launched a manhunt for arrest of the accused involved in monetary fraud with an relator, they said.
According to sources, the complainant Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, a resident of Rawalpindi, told officials of PS Civil Lines that he is a businessman and had paid Raja Shahnawaz Iqbal Rs 10.13 million in presence of two witnesses Mubin Akhter and Ghayur Abbas to purchase a plot in Dhamial Village. He told police that Raja Shahnawaz had pledged to buy a plot for him but later on refused to give him ownership documents or transfer of land in his name.
“The accused Raja Shahnawaz met me in his house and where he had issued a bank cheque worth Rs 5 million signed by him in favour of him,” he said. However, the bank cheque was subsequently dishonoured.
Later, the complainant told police that he tried to contact the accused but he never attend the calls. Raja Shahnawaz committed a fraud and deprived me of my hard-earned money, the applicant said.