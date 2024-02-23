Police books grandson of PTI leader Raja Basharat in monetary fraud case

RAWALPINDI - The officials of Po­lice Station (PS) Civil Lines have booked grandson of PTI candidate for NA-55 and former provincial law min­ister Muhammad Basharat Raja for offence under sec­tion 489F of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began inves­tigation, informed sources on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Raja Shahnawaz Iqbal, the son of Shahid Iqbal Raja (who is real nephew of Muhammad Basharat Raja) against whom FIR was reg­istered on complaint of Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, they said. Police have launched a man­hunt for arrest of the accused involved in monetary fraud with an relator, they said.

According to sources, the complainant Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, a resident of Rawal­pindi, told officials of PS Civ­il Lines that he is a busi­nessman and had paid Raja Shahnawaz Iqbal Rs 10.13 million in presence of two witnesses Mubin Akhter and Ghayur Abbas to pur­chase a plot in Dhamial Vil­lage. He told police that Raja Shahnawaz had pledged to buy a plot for him but later on refused to give him own­ership documents or transfer of land in his name.

“The accused Raja Shahnawaz met me in his house and where he had is­sued a bank cheque worth Rs 5 million signed by him in fa­vour of him,” he said. Howev­er, the bank cheque was sub­sequently dishonoured.

Later, the complainant told police that he tried to contact the accused but he never attend the calls. Raja Shahnawaz committed a fraud and deprived me of my hard-earned money, the ap­plicant said.