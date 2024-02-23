Police devise plan to net kite flying ban violators; 1500 personnel deployed

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police have de­vised a plan to foil possible plans to celebrate the banned festival of Basant in Rawalpindi city areas on Feb 22 and 23, Thursday night and Friday and control aerial firing.

According to a police spokes­man, more than 1500 police per­sonnel would be deployed on large rooftops in densely popu­lated areas to check kite flying on Thursday night and Friday. They would be equipped with binocu­lars as well as other resources to apprehend those violating the law by flying kites.

Drone cameras would also be used to track potential aerial fir­ing and incorporation of chemical string in kites, he added.

The spokesman informed that po­lice on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani had finalized a plan to put a stop to ex­pected activities that may take place despite the clear-cut ban on Basant.

“Keeping in mind the need to protect the citizens from any un­toward incidents, more than 1500 police officials have been deployed to thwart any plans for Basant and drone operators will be monitor­ing potential kite-flying,” he said.

Police officials have reiterated time and again that flying kites is a potentially dangerous sport that can lead to the loss of life, and those found disregarding its cost to human lives will be prosecuted according to law.

The parents, teachers, scholars and civil society were also taken into confidence to play their role in preventing the celebration of Basant. The Rawalpindi police had also launched an awareness cam­paign about the hazards of the risky sport with the help of reli­gious scholars, who were asked to make announcements on their re­spective mosques’ sound systems about the demerits of kite-flying.

The police have finalized ar­rangements for live monitoring of all densely populated areas, while all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to en­sure strict surveillance of kite sellers in their areas.