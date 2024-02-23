Political Autonomy

The United States’ maintained stance on Pakistan’s coalition government formation is a resounding validation of the nation’s sovereignty and internal processes. It’s a stark declaration that Pakistan’s affairs are its own, and no external entity are to dictate matters in our political landscape. In a world where interference in domestic affairs is often disguised as international concern, this statement from the US serves as a bold affirmation of the nation’s autonomy.
A spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, was asked for his thoughts on Imran Khan’s exclusion from the new coalition government. The question, which may have been asked with the expectation that the spokesman would voice some condemnation or intent to interfere, was unexpectedly shut down with Miller declaring that such matters are internal and coalitions often take place in such circumstances. These words rightly echo the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of other nations. This is not just a matter of diplomatic workings, rather it is a robust defence of our democratic norms. In the circumstances that Pakistan has found itself in, coalition-building is par for the course at this point. By recognising and respecting this reality, the US is actively acknowledging the vitality of diverse political dynamics within other nations, and accepting that this is a situation for us to handle, and us alone.
This does not, however, mean that there is not a tremendous responsibility still upon our shoulders. The US’s call for investigating allegations of election irregularities is a testament to the fact that even though they value sovereignty, they also believe in upholding democratic principles. Rigorous scrutiny of electoral processes is the bedrock of democracy, and by urging Pakistan to address these concerns head-on, the US is not meddling—it is holding true to the values it champions.
As we proceed forward, Pakistan must heed these calls not as impositions but as opportunities for growth. Addressing allegations of election irregularities should not be pursued in hopes of appeasing international allies, rather this is a matter of maintaining our political and democratic stability. Collaboration between political factions, civil society, and international allies is paramount in this endeavour, and swift actions are now needed to make the necessary repairs in our democracy.