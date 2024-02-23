PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam

HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Malik Imam Din Shauqeen has said that his party was given the mandate by the people and it would steer the country out of eco­nomic and other challenges.

Talking to APP in Tando Adam, he said that it is evident that no single political party was in the position to form a government alone. Indeed, this is a challeng­ing situation, and the upcoming government will address the acute economic crisis currently faced by the country.

Senator Shauqeen said that the PPP obtained more seats than before in Sindh, and heading to­wards forming a government in the province. Meanwhile,the PPP is supporting the Pakistan Muslim League (N) to form a government at the federal level. He empha­sised the need for major political parties to learn from the past and play their role in improving the country’s economy. If the economy improves, then inflation, unem­ployment and other major issues of the country will be resolved. He expressed the desire for a consen­sus on the economic charter, simi­lar to the Charter of Democracy, to determine the direction of the economy for 10 to 15 years.