President Hamdard Foundation Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate

KARACHI - Presi­dent Hamdard Foun­dation Pakistan Sadia Rashid, stressing joint efforts for educating daughters said that the literacy rate among girls and women in Pakistan is very low as compared to other developing coun­tries. She, while address­ing a session of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, Ka­rachi titled “Pakistan’s Daughters Future” held at Madinat-ul-Hikma on Thursday, outlined nega­tive social attitudes, lack of educational facilities to girls, poverty and cul­tural barriers based on outdated and stereotyped ideas as major reasons of low female literacy rate in the country. Sadia Rashid said, “our country is now on the journey of development, in such a situation, keeping half of the country’s population away from the fields of science and technology means stopping its over­all development.” There is a need to encourage girls at all levels to access mod­ern sciences and media has a great responsibility to play its role in shaping public opinion on this im­portant topic, she added. Prof Dr Yasmin Farooqui addressing as chief guest paid tribute to Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed for establishing Hamdard and promo­tion of education in the country. She said that the way of education is the best approach in which element of training is clearly embedded. Every person who is associated with teaching is not an educationist, this honor is the specialty of those great personalities, who provide thought to the society for education and establish an educational institution, she added.