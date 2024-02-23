Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSL 9: Zalmi set challenging 179/8 against Sultans

Azhar Khan
10:14 PM | February 23, 2024
Sports

Peshawar Zalmi's batters rallied to post a competitive score of 179/8 in the ninth encounter of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 against the league-leading Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

Choosing to bat first, Zalmi's lineup showcased depth and determination, navigating through the Sultans' bowling attacks to set a formidable target. Despite facing consistent pressure and losing wickets at crucial intervals, the Zalmi batters managed to maintain a healthy run rate throughout their innings. The innings was off to a cautious start before Saim Ayub was caught by Hendricks off Shahnawaz Dahani's bowling for 7, setting the stage for a middle-order resurgence.  

Babar Azam and Haseebullah Khan then took the reins, contributing significant knocks of 31 and 37 runs respectively. Babar's innings included five boundaries, showcasing his class and timing, while Haseebullah's quickfire 37 off just 18 balls, peppered with four fours and two sixes, injected momentum into Zalmi's innings. 

Balaj Tipu's murder: Shooter entered wedding venue posing as cameraman

Mohammad Haris and Paul Walter added valuable runs in the middle order, with Haris scoring 19 before being caught by Usama Mir off the bowling of Mohammad Ali, and Walter contributing a solid 16 before falling to David Willey. The explosive Rovman Powell then stepped in, smashing 23 runs off 11 balls, including three boundaries and a six, before being caught by Iftikhar Ahmed off Willey's bowling. Asif Ali and Luke Wood added crucial runs towards the end, with Wood remaining unbeaten at 17, propelling Zalmi to a challenging total. 

On the bowling front, the Sultans showcased a balanced attack. David Willey and Mohammad Ali each bagged a pair of wickets, with Willey's spell proving particularly economical. Usama Mir also made significant contributions, taking two wickets for 36 runs. Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi chipped in with a wicket each, though Afridi proved to be expensive, conceding 48 runs. 

*SCORES IN BRIEF*
Peshawar Zalmi 179/8 in 20 overs (Haseebullah Khan 37, Babar Azam 31, Rovman Powell 23; Mohammad Ali 2-23, David Willey 2-28) vs Multan Sultans.

'Wakhri': Movie on Qandeel Baloch's life set for its premier

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024