PSX stays bullish, gains 355 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bull­ish trend on Thursday, gaining 355.19 points, a positive change of 0.58 per­cent, closing at 61,914.34 points against 61,559.16 points the previous trading day. A total of 324,830,445 shares valuing Rs13.966 billion were traded during the day as compared to 362,771,035 shares valuing Rs12.492 billion the last day.

Some 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 143 sus­tained losses, whereas the share pric­es of 24 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 23,114,152 shares at Rs22.74 per share, Cner­gyico PK with 21,245,331 shares at Rs3.95 per share, and Pak Intl Bulk with 16,257,000 shares at Rs6.22 per share.

Services Industries Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs29.56 per share price, closing at Rs657.00, whereas the runner-up was Systems Limited with a Rs23.03 rise in its per share price to Rs410.40.

Indus Motor Company Limited wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs82.07 per share closing at Rs1,466.01, fol­lowed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs43.126 decline to close at Rs531.88.