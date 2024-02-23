PTI decides to hold intra-party polls on March 3

ISLAMABAD - PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan yesterday disclosed that their party has decid­ed to hold intra-party elections on March 3. He added that PTI founder Khan has nominated Senator Ali Zafar for the slot of party chairman and Omar Aub Khan for the posi­tion of secretary general.

Speaking to journalists outside the Adiala Jail along with Senator Ali Zafar after a meeting with Khan, Gohar said that the ex-premier would dispatch a letter to the financial institution.

Earlier, the party had announced to hold intra-party polls on February 5 but these were postponed due to general elections. The party had lost its elector­al symbol ‘bat’ as a result of the Supreme Court deci­sion that upheld the ruling of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan invalidating its intra-party polls.

Separately, PTI’s Chief Election Commissioner re­leased the schedule for the intra-party polls. Accord­ing to details, the party will seek nomination papers from candidates on February 22. The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning offi­cers between 10 am to 3 pm on February 23 and 24. The schedule says that the scrutiny of the nomination forms will be completed by 3 pm on Feb 25. It further says that intra-party elections would be held from 10 am to 3 pm on March 3 simultaneously in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The schedule unveils that election results will be declared by 8 pm the same day while a notification regarding the same will be issued on March 4. On the occasion, Senator Ali Zafar informed that former prime minister and incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has decided to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking an audit of the alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections, se­nior party leader Senator Ali Zafar said on Thursday.

The PML-N criticized the party of former prime minister Imran Khan for its announcement to ap­proach the international lender and dubbed it as a move to invite foreign intervention in the country. Senator Ali Zafar said that the ex-premier would dispatch a letter to the financial institution. He un­derlined that IMF, European Union and similar oth­er international organizations had their own char­ters that link their assistance or loan to a country with the good governance

He went on to claim that international organiza­tions refrain from engaging with countries lacking democratic practices. “These institutions are not meant to operate within nations without a demo­cratic system in place,” he said, adding that free and fair election was the fundamental of democracy and governance. He underlined that the recent elections were marred by allegations of rigging. “The entire world saw how the people’s vote was stolen in Pa­kistan,” he said. He also said that international lend­ers do not give loans if they see that there is no de­mocracy in a certain country. Senator Ali said that if the IMF desired discussion, an audit of election rig­ging would be the main point of the dialogue.