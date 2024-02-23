PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s indictment deferred again in £190m case

Accountability court in Islamabad on Friday once again deferred indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million case.

The indictment was deferred without any proceedings till Feb 27.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted a hearing of the case at Adiala Jail, in which the PTI founder and his wife were presented before the court.

During today’s hearing, the former prime minister’s plea to meet his wife was approved by the court, while the AC judge also ordered NAB to provide two copies of the reference to the defense counsel.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned until February 27.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.