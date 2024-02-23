PTI’s Asad Qaiser questions ‘credibility’ of incoming coalition govt

RAWALPINDI - PTI leader Asad Qaiser has questioned the credibility of the incoming coalition government led by the PML-N and the PPP. Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Qaiser claimed that the PML-N was forming governments in Punjab or centre by offering bribes or pressuring our people” despite having a “fake mandate”.
“What credibility will this government have? What say will it have? Who will respect this government? If you would not respect the public opinion, how will this country move forward?” he asked. Qaiser said he would try to talk to a superintendent, presumably that of the Adiala district jail, to meet incarcerated party founder Imran Khan to discuss the “various ongoing alliances” of the PTI with other political parties.